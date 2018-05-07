& cplSiteName &

Broadcom to Acquire CA Technologies for $18.9B

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
7/11/2018
50%
50%

Expands Broadcom's TAM to Include Growing and Fragmented Infrastructure Software Market

Provides Broadcom with Significant Recurring Revenue

Expected to Drive Broadcom's Long-Term Adjusted EBITDA Margins Above 55% and be Immediately Accretive to Broadcom's Non-GAAP EPS

Expected to Enable Broadcom to Sustain Double-Digit EPS CAGR

Expected to Close in Fourth Calendar Quarter of 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif. and NEW YORK – Broadcom, a leading semiconductor device supplier to the wired, wireless, enterprise storage, and industrial end markets, and CA Technologies, one of the world's leading providers of information technology (IT) management software and solutions, today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Broadcom has agreed to acquire CA to build one of the world's leading infrastructure technology companies. 

Under the terms of the agreement, which has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies, CA's shareholders will receive $44.50 per share in cash. This represents a premium of approximately 20% to the closing price of CA common stock on July 11, 2018, the last trading day prior to the transaction announcement, and a premium of approximately 23% to CA's volume-weighted average price ("VWAP") for the last 30 trading days. The all-cash transaction represents an equity value of approximately $18.9 billion, and an enterprise value of approximately $18.4 billion.

Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom, said, "This transaction represents an important building block as we create one of the world's leading infrastructure technology companies. With its sizeable installed base of customers, CA is uniquely positioned across the growing and fragmented infrastructure software market, and its mainframe and enterprise software franchises will add to our portfolio of mission critical technology businesses. We intend to continue to strengthen these franchises to meet the growing demand for infrastructure software solutions." 

"We are excited to have reached this definitive agreement with Broadcom," said Mike Gregoire, CA Technologies Chief Executive Officer. "This combination aligns our expertise in software with Broadcom's leadership in the semiconductor industry. The benefits of this agreement extend to our shareholders who will receive a significant and immediate premium for their shares, as well as our employees who will join an organization that shares our values of innovation, collaboration and engineering excellence. We look forward to completing the transaction and ensuring a smooth transition."

The transaction is expected to drive Broadcom's long-term Adjusted EBITDA margins above 55% and be immediately accretive to Broadcom's non-GAAP EPS. On a combined basis, Broadcom expects to have last twelve months non-GAAP revenues of approximately $23.9 billion and last twelve months non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $11.6 billion. 

As a global leader in mainframe and enterprise software, CA's solutions help organizations of all sizes develop, manage, and secure complex IT environments that increase productivity and enhance competitiveness. CA leverages its learnings and development expertise across its Mainframe and Enterprise Solutions businesses, resulting in cross enterprise, multi-platform support for customers. The majority of CA's largest customers transact with CA across both its Mainframe and Enterprise Solutions portfolios. CA benefits from predictable and recurring revenues with the average duration of bookings exceeding three years. CA operates across 40 countries and currently holds more than 1,500 patents worldwide, with more than 950 patents pending.  

Financing and Path to Completion
Broadcom intends to fund the transaction with cash on hand and $18.0 billion in new, fully-committed debt financing. Broadcom expects to maintain an investment grade rating, given its strong cash flow generation and intention to rapidly de-leverage.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of CA shareholders and antitrust approvals in the U.S., the EU and Japan. 

Careal Property Group AG and affiliates, who collectively own approximately 25% of the outstanding shares of CA common stock, have entered into a voting agreement to vote in favor of the transaction.  

The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the fourth calendar quarter of 2018.

Additional Materials
An investor presentation and fact sheet will be posted at investors.broadcom.com and will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

About Broadcom Inc.
Broadcom Inc., a U.S. based corporation headquartered in San Jose, CA, is a leading designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of digital and analog semiconductor connectivity solutions. Broadcom Inc.'s extensive product portfolio serves four primary end markets: wired infrastructure, wireless communications, enterprise storage and industrial & other. Applications for our products in these end markets include: data center networking, home connectivity, set-top box, broadband access, telecommunications equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays.

About CA Technologies
CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) creates software that fuels transformation for companies and enables them to seize the opportunities of the application economy. Software is at the heart of every business in every industry. From planning, to development, to management and security, CA is working with companies worldwide to change the way we live, transact, and communicate – across mobile, private and public cloud, distributed and mainframe environments.

Broadcom Corp. (Nasdaq: BRCM)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
AT&T's Stankey Serves Up a Stinker at HBO
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/10/2018
Carriers Awkwardly Embrace San Jose's Small Cell Success
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 7/6/2018
Apple Reportedly Drops Intel for 5G Modems
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/5/2018
The US 5G 'Lead' Over Europe Is Bluster
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/6/2018
Dish Sues to Stop Stores Selling Shava TV Streaming Set-Tops
Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading, 7/9/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Who Shrunk the Tech Support?! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives