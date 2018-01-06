& cplSiteName &

Avi Lands $60 Million Funding

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
6/6/2018
50%
50%

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Avi Networks, the leader in intent-based application services, today announced an investment from Cisco Investments along with DAG Ventures, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Menlo Ventures for its oversubscribed $60 million round. This brings Avi's total funding to $115 million. Avi has achieved more than 300% year-over-year growth with significant adoption by the Global 2000, including 20% of the Fortune 50.

Cisco resells the Avi Vantage Platform in markets around the world, and Avi closely integrates with Cisco ACI, Cisco's intent-based networking and automation solution for the data center.

"Modern applications are driving a new urgency with which enterprises are automating their networks and application delivery systems," said Amit Pandey, CEO of Avi Networks. "Cisco software and infrastructure are a cornerstone in this transformation. I am thrilled about this strategic investment from Cisco and our continued joint efforts to deliver the elasticity, intelligence, and multi-cloud capabilities that enterprises need."

"We are excited at the opportunity to invest in Avi Networks," said Rob Salvagno, vice president, Corporate Development at Cisco. "We believe Avi Networks has built a disruptive platform for L4 - L7 application services with a software-centric approach, enabling customers to scale network automation and application delivery across both private and public clouds."

Avi Networks is redefining the application delivery controller (ADC) market with its intent-based platform. The Avi Vantage Platform delivers automated application services with a Software Load Balancer, an Intelligent Web Application Firewall, and an Elastic Service Mesh for container-based applications. As businesses shift their operations to clouds such as Azure and AWS, Avi's intent-based software offers easier management, faster performance, greater elasticity, deeper analytics, and more powerful automation than legacy ADC vendors.

Global 2000 enterprises are increasingly using Avi to complete the last mile in their digital transformation, replacing legacy load balancers, adopting public clouds, automating private clouds, and deploying microservices. Last year Avi grew its bookings 300 percent, tripling its customer list with new signings including Adobe and several of the world's largest banks.

Avi Networks

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
Motorola Clips On 5G Phone Features
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/30/2018
Verizon Says T-Mobile's 5G Brag Is 'Baloney'
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 6/1/2018
5G Will Change How Your Smartphone Is Designed
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/31/2018
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
Mitch Wagner, Executive Editor, Light Reading, 5/30/2018
MEF Touts Multivendor SD-WAN & More
Carol Wilson, Editor-at-large, 5/31/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Proper Ergonomics Are Key to a Healthy Workplace Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives