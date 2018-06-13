& cplSiteName &

Entel & Huawei Jointly Complete the Commercial Deployment of Environmentally Friendly TubeStar

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
6/20/2018
50%
50%

COCHABAMBA, BOLIVIA -- Entel, a major Bolivian telecom company, and Huawei jointly completed commercial deployment of environment-friendly macro base station TubeStar. Thanks to the All-in One design conception, fast deployment, small site area needed and other advanced characteristics of the solution, it will help Entel solve most critical problems as the site acquisition and high TCO in the cities. TubeStar becomes a standard site solution, which is ideally suited for deployment urban areas.

Under the responsibility, and its commitment to ensure the telecommunications in Bolivia, Entel worked together with Huawei at the beginning of this year in order to guarantee the communication quality of XI Juegos Suramericanos Cochabamba 2018 (11th South American Games in Cochabamba 2018). A fast deployment of macro sites was critical in order to enhance the communication capacity.

Bolivia consists of a quite complex urban landscape. With a high land privatization rate of 75%, site acquisition has long been considered a serious challenge for site construction. In general, it can take up to six months to acquire a site, on condition that a traditional on-tower macro base station deployment involves towers, equipment rooms, and fences, requires a floor area of up to 40m2.

TubeStar became the first choice of Entel when it was compared with the traditional macro site, as it required less site area (2 square meters) while providing high network capacity (maximum support 5~7 frequencies in 3 modes). TubeStar breaks the boundaries of traditional base station products by allowing RF, baseband, transmission, and battery units to accommodate in a tiny vertical space.

Bolivia Entel experience provided an estimation, in which by adapting TubeStar solution, 60% site area can be saved. As the equipment and cables are pre-installed in the tube segments, Entel only needs to ship the tube segments to the site, shortening the deployment time from 30 days to 11 days.

Cao Ming, Vice President of Huawei's Wireless Network Product Line, said: "TubeStar helps operators address the challenges of high deployment costs, difficult site acquisition, and low site construction efficiency of urban macro networks. It can allow operators to remove the bottlenecks on traditional site deployment mode that involves towers, cabinets and equipment rooms. Especially for operators in emerging markets, low construction costs and low rents heavily contribute to relieving capital pressure."

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
The Telco Debt Binge May End Badly
Scott Raynovich, Founder and Principal Analyst, Futuriom, 6/15/2018
Comcast's Bid for Content, Growth & Whatever Comes Next
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 6/13/2018
Source Packet Routing Gets Real in 2018
Sterling Perrin, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading, 6/15/2018
Ciena CTO Says No to Skynet, Advocates Adaptive Networks
Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor, 6/14/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Backing Up Your Work Is Crucial Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives