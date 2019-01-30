Roger Lynch Out As Pandora CEO When SiriusXM Deal Closes

Jan. 29, 2019 -- OAKLAND, Calif.-- Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P) (“Pandora”) today announced that at a special meeting held earlier today stockholders of Pandora approved the acquisition of Pandora by Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) (“Sirius XM”).

At the special meeting of Pandora stockholders, holders of approximately 75% of the outstanding voting power of Pandora voting securities were voted, with approximately 97% of the votes cast in favor of the transaction.

The transaction is expected to close shortly, subject to customary closing conditions.

As of the transaction close, Roger Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Pandora, will be stepping down from his role and exiting the company. Jim Meyer, Chief Executive Officer of Sirius XM, will lead Pandora and Sirius XM as a combined company. Steve Bene, General Counsel of Pandora; Naveen Chopra, Chief Financial Officer of Pandora; and Kristen Robinson, Chief Human Resources Officer of Pandora, also will be exiting the company following the transaction closing.

