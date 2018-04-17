Matt Bell Joins WOW as CTO

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW) today announced the appointment of Matt Bell to WOW!'s executive team as chief technology officer. Bell will lead technology innovation to further WOW!'s commitment to providing best-in-class products and services that matter most to its customers.

Bell's appointment signals a significant investment in the company's network and a focus on strengthening WOW!'s technology roadmap to bring innovative products and services to all of WOW!'s customers.

"WOW! has a rich heritage of providing our customers with the best residential and business options available," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "Adding a leader like Matt to the WOW! team injects velocity into our commitment to make the lives of our customers easier through innovative products and services."

Matt Bell will assume the role of chief technology officer, bringing with him more than 20 years of senior product development experience in the telecommunications industry. Bell previously served in executive roles at Charter Communications, Motorola Mobility, Sarepta Advisors and Teambell Consulting, where he has held key leadership roles in product development, strategy, engineering and IP infrastructure, network operations, information technology and software development. Bell has an established track record of delivering business operations objectives and numerous successful integrations of complex systems that build employee talent, customer growth and shareholder value.

"WOW! has a unique position in the marketplace and a reputation as being agile and forward thinking," said Matt Bell, chief technology officer of WOW!. "I am thrilled to join WOW! and look forward to leading the technology team, capitalizing on our remarkable network and extending our reputation as vanguards in the industry."