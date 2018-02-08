Cox Names Perley McBride CFO

ATLANTA -- Cox Communications announced today that Perley McBride will join the company as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Most recently, McBride was executive vice president and chief financial officer of Frontier Communications.

In his new role, McBride will be responsible for accounting, financial planning and analysis, financial business operations, supply chain, content acquisition and programming, and mergers and acquisitions. He will report to President Pat Esser.

“Perley brings a wealth of industry expertise, and I look forward to his weighing in on all aspects of our business as we ignite new areas of growth that leverage our core capabilities,” said Pat Esser, president, Cox Communications. “He has a proven track record of helping companies achieve sustained growth in complex and competitive marketplaces that will be invaluable to us.”

Perley has more than 20 years of experience in financial roles in the communications industry, including a decade at Frontier. He served as the CFO of Cable & Wireless Communications and was part of the executive team at Leap Wireless International Inc. and led the business through its acquisition by AT&T. At the Weather Company, he was executive vice president of finance and oversaw the financial performance of the Weather Television Network, its digital properties and international operations.

He earned his B.S. from Mount Allison University and his MBA from the University of Houston.

Cox Communications Inc.