& cplSiteName &

Casa Systems in Search of a New CFO

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
7/11/2018
50%
50%

ANDOVER, Mass. -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:CASA), a leading provider of converged broadband infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable, and fixed networks, today announced that Gary Hall, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has provided notice of his intent to leave the company effective August 10, 2018.

The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Shaun McCarthy, Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller, to assume the role of interim CFO, effective August 11, 2018. Mr. McCarthy has more than 25 years of finance and accounting experience and has served as the company’s Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller since 2014. Prior to joining the company, he served as the Vice President of Finance, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer for Dynamics Research Corporation, as well as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller at Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

“We thank Gary for his significant contributions to Casa over the last seven years,” said Jerry Guo, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to have Shaun lead our financial operations on an interim basis to ensure a smooth transition as we conduct a search for our next CFO. Shaun will be supported by a strong bench of talent in our finance organization.”

The company expects to retain an executive search firm and commence a formal search for a permanent CFO.

Casa Systems Inc.

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
John Chambers is still as passionate about business and innovation as he ever was at Cisco, finds Steve Saunders.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 6, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Slideshow: Light Reading's Big Communications Event Rocks Austin!
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
AT&T's Stankey Serves Up a Stinker at HBO
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/10/2018
Carriers Awkwardly Embrace San Jose's Small Cell Success
Phil Harvey, US News Editor, 7/6/2018
Apple Reportedly Drops Intel for 5G Modems
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/5/2018
The US 5G 'Lead' Over Europe Is Bluster
Iain Morris, News Editor, 7/6/2018
Dish Sues to Stop Stores Selling Shava TV Streaming Set-Tops
Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading, 7/9/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Who Shrunk the Tech Support?! Click Here
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Master Ecosystem-Builder in IoT
By Ken Wieland for Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives