Casa Systems in Search of a New CFO

ANDOVER, Mass. -- Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:CASA), a leading provider of converged broadband infrastructure technology solutions for mobile, cable, and fixed networks, today announced that Gary Hall, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has provided notice of his intent to leave the company effective August 10, 2018.

The Board of Directors of the Company has appointed Shaun McCarthy, Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller, to assume the role of interim CFO, effective August 11, 2018. Mr. McCarthy has more than 25 years of finance and accounting experience and has served as the company’s Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller since 2014. Prior to joining the company, he served as the Vice President of Finance, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer for Dynamics Research Corporation, as well as Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller at Axcelis Technologies, Inc.

“We thank Gary for his significant contributions to Casa over the last seven years,” said Jerry Guo, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to have Shaun lead our financial operations on an interim basis to ensure a smooth transition as we conduct a search for our next CFO. Shaun will be supported by a strong bench of talent in our finance organization.”

The company expects to retain an executive search firm and commence a formal search for a permanent CFO.

Casa Systems Inc.