Effnet Licenses NB-IoT Compression Tech to US Company

Luleå -- Effnet AB, a subsidiary of Effnetplattformen AB and the premier provider of header compression software for wireless and fixed networks, announces that it has licensed its header compression technology to an US based company for use in Narrow Band-IoT (NB-IoT) and Cat-M terminals.

The number of NB-IoT and Cat-M devices and networks are growing steadily. These 3GPP IoT technologies are set to become the dominant low power wide area (LPWA) technologies globally. It is expected that they will enable a huge IoT market growth. Some of the application areas of NB-IoT and Cat-M are; autonomous vehicles, smart homes, agriculture, robotics, smart industry, smart cities and smart energy. As the number of connected devices and the amount of data transferred on these networks increase, the need for efficient use of radio spectrum becomes more obvious.

It is well-known that transmitting a data bit successfully over the air requires far more energy than processing a data bit. Header compression technology processes the information so that only a minimum number of bits are transmitted thus saving and extending the battery life of a terminal which is important to provide low cost services. A typical NB-IoT and Cat-M cellular modem for terminals has much lower CPU and memory capacity compared to a LTE/5G cellular modem for smartphones and dongles. This sets stringent requirements on the resource efficiency of the software running on these modems.

Effnet’s header compression technology has been integrated in various components of NB-IoT and Cat-M networks such as terminals, base-stations, MME and in test systems. That proves its versatility in operating on low CPU and memory platforms with minimal code size to high capacity CPU and memory platforms in highly scalable systems to support millions of NB-IoT and Cat-M connections.

"We have once again proved that we can rise to the challenge and deliver a highly efficient and code size optimized software solution. With our header compression technology, NB-IoT and Cat-M product vendors can provide a significant value addition to the entire value chain including the service providers and users." says Aniruddha Kulkarni, Managing Director of Effnet AB.

Effnet Group AB