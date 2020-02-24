Sign In Register
IoT

EdgeConneX, Ori Industries team for edge computing in Europe

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/24/2020
AMSTERDAM – EdgeConneX, the pioneer in Edge Data Centers, and Ori Industries, the company behind edge cloud platform OGE (Ori Global Edge), are laying the foundations for the rise of a new generation of Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, gaming and other edge-dependent services in Europe. Ori will deploy its global edge platform at three EdgeConneX Edge Data Centers in Amsterdam, Munich and Warsaw. This partnership will help ease many of the common challenges that developers face when trying to access and orchestrate compute, storage and network resources that exist over distributed networks across different providers.

Developers will be able to leverage Ori's infrastructure-agnostic software platform, deployed in EdgeConneX data centers, to place workloads seamlessly along a spectrum that runs from the cloud to the network edge. By partnering with communication service providers (CSPs), enterprises, private and public clouds, and smart cities, Ori is bringing together multiple computing resources into a federated cloud that developers can use to deliver the applications of the future.

"We believe the way software and physical infrastructure interact needs to be autonomous, smart and flexible," says Mahdi Yahya, CEO at Ori Industries. "The next generation of cloud is driven by collaboration. But a gap currently exists between the needs of IT developers and the business models of MNOs and other telecommunications companies. Our technology merges the two, creating an ecosystem that gives infrastructure providers the necessary tools to transform their footprint into distributed edge-clouds, instantly ready to power applications in a fast, flexible and intelligent way. Thanks to EdgeConneX, we are expanding our footprint across Europe and new infrastructures providers to help a growing number of developers build the exciting latency-sensitive applications of tomorrow."

"We are pleased to add Ori Industries to our growing ecosystem of cloud providers and enablers that bring a mix of services as close to end users as possible," says Dick Theunissen, Managing Director for EMEA at EdgeConneX. "Developers in Amsterdam, Munich and Warsaw can locally access Ori's platform with the services in our edge data centers. Developers need the ability to dictate where their edge is and simplify workload deployment among distributed locations. That's exactly what Ori's deployment in our data centers enables and how EdgeConneX can empower the edge for cloud service providers."

