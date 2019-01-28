& cplSiteName &

CommScope Issues Prelim Q4 Net Sales of $1.04B to $1.07B

1/28/2019
HICKORY, N.C. -- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in infrastructure solutions for communications networks, today reported preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2018.

This announcement is to support CommScope’s financing efforts related to its acquisition of ARRIS International plc.

CommScope’s unaudited preliminary estimates(1) of net sales and certain profitability measures are set forth in the table below.

Preliminary CommScope 2018 Estimates(1)

(in millions) Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 Year Ended December 31, 2018
Net Sales $1,045 to $1,070 $4,555 to $4,580
Adjusted Operating Income $171 to $186 $830 to $845
Adjusted EBITDA $188 to $203 $905 to $920
1) CommScope has not completed its financial closing procedures for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, and its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 are not yet available. Ernst & Young LLP, which serves as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm, has not performed any procedures with respect to the financial information presented above for the three months ended December 31, 2018 or the year ended December 31, 2018, nor has it expressed any opinion or other form of assurance with respect to the estimated ranges presented above or their achievability. The preliminary estimated financial information presented above is subject to change. Actual financial results may differ from such preliminary estimates and such differences could be material.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call

CommScope plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on February 21, 2019, before the market opens. The release will be followed by an 8:30 a.m. ET conference call in which management will discuss the company’s results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2018. CommScope will also release its detailed full-year 2019 financial outlook at that time. After the acquisition has closed, the company plans to provide combined financial guidance that includes anticipated results for ARRIS.

To participate in the conference call, dial +1 844-397-6169 (US and Canada only) or +1 478-219-0508 approximately 15 minutes before the start of the call to facilitate a timely connection. The conference identification number is 4356719.

