Comcast Posts Q4 Revenues of $27.8B, Up 26.1%

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

Consolidated results for 2018 include Sky results from October 9, 2018 through December 31, 2018.

Consolidated Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 26.1% to $27.8 billion. Consolidated Net Income Attributable to Comcast decreased 83.3% to $2.5 billion. Consolidated Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Comcast increased 31.8% to $2.9 billion. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.6% to $8.2 billion.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, consolidated revenue increased 11.1% to $94.5 billion compared to 2017. Consolidated net income attributable to Comcast decreased 48.4% to $11.7 billion. Consolidated adjusted net income attributable to Comcast increased 22.0% to $11.8 billion (see Table 5). Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.9% to $30.2 billion.

Earnings per Share (EPS) for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $0.55, a decrease of 82.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding $12.7 billion of net income tax benefits primarily associated with a reduction of our net deferred income tax liabilities as a result of the 2017 tax reform legislation in the fourth quarter of 2017, as well as other adjustments in the fourth quarters of 2017 and 2018, EPS increased 36.2% to $0.64.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, EPS was $2.53, a 46.7% decrease compared to the prior year. Excluding $12.7 billion of net income tax benefits primarily associated with a reduction of our net deferred income tax liabilities as a result of the 2017 tax reform legislation in the fourth quarter of 2017, as well as other adjustments in 2017 and 2018, EPS increased 25.6% to $2.55 (see Table 5).

Capital Expenditures increased 16.8% to $3.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. Cable Communications’ capital expenditures increased 7.6% to $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018, reflecting higher spending on scalable infrastructure, customer premise equipment and line extensions, partially offset by decreased investment in support capital. Cable capital expenditures represented 16.4% of Cable revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 16.0% in last year’s fourth quarter. NBCUniversal’s capital expenditures of $595 million increased 13.5%, reflecting the timing of spending on facilities, as well as continued investment at Theme Parks. Sky had capital expenditures of $222 million, reflecting continued deployment of Sky Q.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, capital expenditures increased 2.3% to $9.8 billion compared to 2017. Cable Communications' capital expenditures decreased 3.0% to $7.7 billion, reflecting decreased spending on customer premise equipment and support capital, partially offset by higher investment in scalable infrastructure and line extensions. For the year, Cable capital expenditures represented 14.0% of Cable revenue compared to 15.0% in 2017. NBCUniversal's capital expenditures increased 15.2% to $1.7 billion in 2018, primarily reflecting investment at Theme Parks.

Revenue for Cable Communications increased 5.2% to $14.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by increases in high-speed internet, advertising, business services and other revenue, partially offset by a decrease in video revenue. High-speed internet revenue increased 10.1%, driven by an increase in the number of residential high-speed internet customers and rate adjustments. Advertising revenue increased 27.7%, primarily reflecting an increase in political advertising revenue. Excluding political advertising revenue, advertising revenue increased 3.1%. Business services revenue increased 9.5%, primarily driven by increases in the number of customers receiving our services. Other revenue increased 19.1%, primarily driven by the timing of X1 licensing revenue. Video revenue decreased 1.6%, primarily reflecting a decrease in the number of residential video customers. Voice revenue decreased 3.0%, primarily due to a decrease in the number of residential voice customers.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, Cable revenue increased 3.9% to $55.1 billion compared to 2017, primarily driven by growth in high-speed internet, business services and advertising revenue, partially offset by a decrease in video revenue.

Total Customer Relationships increased by 258,000 to 30.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Residential customer relationships increased by 229,000 and business customer relationships increased by 29,000. At the end of the fourth quarter, 67.6% of our residential customers received at least two Xfinity products. Total high-speed internet customer net additions were 351,000, total video customer net losses were 29,000, total voice customer net additions were 2,000 and total security and automation customer net additions were 39,000. For the year ended December 31, 2018, total customer relationships increased by 1.0 million. Residential customer relationships increased by 878,000 and business customer relationships increased by 123,000. Total high-speed internet customer net additions were 1.4 million, total video customer net losses were 370,000, total voice customer net losses were 103,000 and total security and automation customer net additions were 186,000.

