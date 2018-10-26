Charter Q3 Revs Rise 4.2% as Mobile Launch Costs Hit $66 Million News Wire Feed

STAMFORD, Conn. -- Charter Communications, Inc. (along with its subsidiaries, the "Company" or "Charter") today reported financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. Key highlights: As of September 30, 2018, Charter had 27.9 million total customer relationships and 53.0 million total PSUs.

Third quarter total residential and SMB customer relationships increased 234,000, compared to 215,000 during the third quarter of 2017. Over the twelve months ended September 30, 2018, total residential and SMB customer relationships grew by 3.4%.

Third quarter revenues of $10.9 billion grew 4.2%, as compared to the prior year period, driven by residential revenue growth of 3.3%, commercial revenue growth of 4.3%, and advertising revenue growth of 18.1%.

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $4.0 billion grew 3.5% year-over-year, and 5.5% when excluding third quarter mobile revenue and operating expenses.

Net income attributable to Charter shareholders totaled $493 million in the third quarter, compared to $48 million during the same period last year primarily driven by a pension remeasurement gain, Adjusted EBITDA growth and lower depreciation and amortization expenses.

Third quarter capital expenditures totaled $2.1 billion compared to $2.4 billion during the third quarter of 2017, primarily driven by a decline in customer premise equipment spending for Spectrum migration, and lower scalable infrastructure spending given in-year timing differences. Third quarter capital expenditures included $42 million of all-digital costs and $66 million of mobile launch costs.

"We are performing well through a very large integration, including completing all-digital and improving the quality and efficiency of our service operations. We have also significantly improved our products, including delivering faster Internet speeds with Gigabit speeds nationwide, and we have launched new products, like Spectrum Mobile," said Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO of Charter Communications. "At the end of 2018, our integration of legacy TWC and Bright House will be largely complete and we will operate as a single company, with a superior product and value proposition. With significantly less customer-facing change in 2019, we expect continued improving service metrics with higher demand and retention, faster growth and falling capital intensity, driving meaningful free cash flow growth."