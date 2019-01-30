& cplSiteName &

AT&T Adds 3.8M Total Wireless Subs, Sheds 658K Video Subs in Q4

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/30/2019
50%
50%

DALLAS -- AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) reported strong Mobility and WarnerMedia results in the fourth quarter, including solid domestic wireless service revenue growth with record fourth-quarter wireless service margins. (On a GAAP basis, domestic service revenues declined 3.0%; however, on a comparable basis, service revenues grew 2.9%.)

Fourth-Quarter Results
North America Wireless Highlights:

3.8 million total wireless net adds:

  • 2.8 million in U.S., driven by connected devices and smartphones
  • 1.0 million in Mexico

Communications Highlights
Operating income up 3.1% on a comparable basis; EBITDA up 1.9%

Mobility:

  • Service revenues up 2.9% on a comparable basis; operating income up 18.7% with EBITDA up 13.3% on a comparable basis
  • 147,000 phone net adds in the U.S. -- 134,000 postpaid phone net adds; 13,000 prepaid phone net adds
  • 467,000 branded smartphones added to base

Entertainment Group:

  • Focus on profitability and reduced promotions leads to losses in video subscribers
  • More than 11 million customer locations passed with fiber

Consolidated Financial Results
AT&T's consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter totaled $48.0 billion versus $41.7 billion in the year-ago quarter, up 15.2%, primarily due to the Time Warner acquisition partially offset by the impact of ASC 606 which includes the policy election of netting of approximately $980 million of USF revenues with operating expenses. Without the accounting change, revenues were $48.9 billion, an increase of 17.2% primarily due to the Time Warner acquisition. Declines in legacy wireline services, wireless equipment, domestic video and Vrio were more than offset by WarnerMedia and growth in domestic wireless services and Xandr.

Cash from operating activities was $12.1 billion, and capital expenditures were $4.2 billion. Capital investment included about $270 million in FirstNet capital costs and $1.1 billion in FirstNet capital reimbursements. Free cash flow — cash from operating activities minus capital expenditures — was $7.9 billion for the quarter.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
March 12-14, 2019, Denver, Colorado
April 2, 2019, New York, New York
April 8, 2019, Las Vegas, Nevada
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 21, 2019, Nice, France
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 5-3, 2019, Viena, Austria
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
April 18, 2019
Maintaining HFC Network
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
5G-Oriented Minimalist Core Network
By Zhaojiang Fang, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Microsoft Ignite Slideshow: Stay Away From the Agony Booth
More Slideshows
Infographics