Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

DZS selects Fabrinet in shift to contract manufacturing model

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/4/2022
Comment (0)

DALLAS, Texas – DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services, enabling DZS to strategically shift to a contract manufacturing model.

Under this agreement, DZS will transition to Fabrinet its sourcing, procurement, order-fulfillment, manufacturing and Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) activities in its Seminole, Florida facility by the end of calendar year 2022. The partnership will enable DZS to focus on advancing innovation across its access and optical edge platforms and cloud software solutions. The partnership is expected to improve profit margins, lower operational expenditures (OPEX) and improve working capital.

The new alliance is expected to enable DZS with the incremental scale to meet a growing pipeline of broadband access and optical edge infrastructure that has doubled since 2020, and to align with an anticipated decade long broadband upgrade cycle, Chinese cap & replacement projects and the more than $120 billion in global broadband stimulus. Increasingly, service providers are capitalizing on the unprecedented consumer demand for high-speed fixed and mobile broadband services fueled by interactive, low latency video and gaming, and IOT devices.

The transition to Fabrinet will begin in early October, with the goal of being fully operational by Jan. 1, 2023. Under the terms of the agreement, Fabrinet will provide turnkey procurement, manufacturing, testing, order fulfillment, and RMA services and systems integration from its state-of-the-art facilities. DZS will retain and continue to manage its supply chain relationships. Post transaction, the DZS Seminole, Florida-based operations, supply chain and manufacturing workforce will be reduced by approximately two-thirds and the remaining team will be relocated to an appropriately sized facility. For impacted employees, DZS will provide job placement support including onsite job fairs and internal transfer assistance.

Fabrinet has a global reputation as a trusted optical manufacturer that delivers state-of-the-art solutions and services to many of the most demanding technology companies in the world. Many of the DZS marquee customers are already very familiar with Fabrinet and trust its global capabilities.

Fabrinet is a world leader in precision optical, electro-optical, sophisticated electronic PCBA and electro-mechanical process technologies for high-mix, any-volume production, and offers a full range of vertically designed optical products and services. In addition to being an award-winning organization, Fabrinet is dedicated to ensuring full compliance with all associated quality and regulatory system requirements for each market they serve. This includes TL 9000, ISO 9001, 14001, 13485, 18001, TS 16949, AS 9100 and OSHA.

Read the full press release here.

DZS

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 11, 2022 Decoding End to End Automation for 5G: ORAN and Telco Cloud
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
October 13, 2022 FTTR Realize Experience Monetization at Home
October 13, 2022 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey: Results and Analysis
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 19, 2022 Integrated Risk Management Approach into the Telecom Market
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to get ahead in volatile times with a software-defined network By Sanjay Kumar
China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE