Dycom buys Bigham Cable Construction

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that it has acquired Bigham Cable Construction, Inc. Bigham provides telecommunications construction services in the southeastern United States and generated approximately $140 million of revenue over the last twelve months. The acquisition strengthens Dycom’s customer base and geographic scope and expands its ability to further address growth opportunities in rural broadband deployments.

