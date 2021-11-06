Sign In Register
Mobile World Congress

DT's statement about MWC

Light Reading 6/11/2021
Comment (0)

BONN, Germany –

Dear all,

due to the ongoing pandemic and the slowly growing number of fully vaccinated people in Germany, large gatherings of people continue to represent a risk. Deutsche Telekom has therefore decided not to be physically present in this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and organize a fully virtual event instead. We will present our latest technological developments and visions at the Telekom Tech Grounds https://techgrounds.telekom.com. We cordially invite you to attend digitally on June 28 and 29.

We would be very pleased to welcome you at our Magenta Keynote, presented by Claudia Nemat, board member for Technology and Innovation. The event will take place on Monday, June 28 at 2 p.m. CET at the Telekom Tech Grounds.

Deutsche Telekom AG

