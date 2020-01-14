Dr. George Chrisikos Named COO of IQ-Analog Corp.

SAN DIEGO -- IQ-Analog Corporation, a premier developer of 5G semiconductor mixed-signal ASIC antenna processor technology, announced the appointment of Dr. George Chrisikos to the newly-created role of Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, he will be responsible for accelerating product and growth initiatives, innovation, and advancing the company's global commercial strategy.

Dr. Chrisikos has held executive, engineering and entrepreneurial positions in the fabless wireless semiconductor industry for over 20 years. As the Chief Technology Officer at EvoNexus since 2018, he developed ventures in 5G, RF, IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and high-performance computing.

Formerly, he led advanced technology development efforts at Qualcomm Inc. from 2008-2018 in RF and modem systems, and as a chipset and platform architect. He holds over 120 granted and pending U.S. and international patents in 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, RF, IoT, and computing algorithms. In his latest role, he was selected to advise Qualcomm's executive leadership on technology strategy, M&A, and Ventures, and to build revenue synergies from technology investments including RF front-end, AI, and autonomous driving.

