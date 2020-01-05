Executive Spotlight Q&A: Metaswitch's Martin Taylor on 5G Wireless Wireline Convergence

In this Executive Spotlight Q&A podcast, we speak with Martin Taylor, CTO of Metaswitch Networks.

Metaswitch and Vodafone recently announced a technology test that offers service providers a path to 5G Wireless Wireline Convergence. Metaswitch is using its cloud native software components – like its 5G access gateway function (AGF) and a high-performance 5G User Plane Function (UPF) – as well as its technology expertise and ecosystem to create a broadband access network that serves both wireline and mobile subscribers from a single technology stack.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading