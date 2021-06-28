Digital Twins solutions to help streamline site selection and deployment of 5G networks

Digital Twins, high fidelity digital mirrors of processes or physical objects, are being used in many industries to optimize business outcomes but remain relatively new in telecommunications and 5G networks.

In this podcast, two industry specialists from HERE Technologies describe how this concept can be applied to the design of mobile networks to accelerate new site selection and equipment deployment, reducing costs while boosting operational efficiencies and customer experience.

Find out more at https://www.here.com/solutions/infrastructure-planning.

