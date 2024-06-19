New, platform-based EE boasts simpler infrastructure, low TCO: BT

During a keynote presentation at DTW Ignite, BT Consumer Division CEO Marc Allera and BT CDIO Harmeen Mehta detailed EE's shift to becoming BT's flagship consumer brand under a new, platform-based approach.

Tereza Krásová, Associate Editor

June 19, 2024

3 Min Read
Keynote stage at DTW.
(Source: Scott Bicheno/Telecoms.com)

The new EE ID platform was launched in October last year as part of a shift to make EE BT Group's flagship consumer platform in the UK. In addition to selling connectivity, it sees EE become the purveyor of anything from insurance and cybersecurity solutions to gaming packages and devices. But apart from diversifying the services EE offers to customers, the platform also represents a deeper shift in EE's digital infrastructure.

During a joint keynote presentation at TM Forum's DTW Ignite conference in Copenhagen, where she shared the stage with BT Consumer Division CEO Marc Allera, BT's CDIO Harmeen Mehta noted the platform represents a shift from the prior stack model.

Previously, different products were offered separately with diverse customer journeys determined by their individual product managers. In the new model, meanwhile, different products are accessible through a single platform that allows the company to partner with many different companies and sell third-party products to its consumers in a model Mehta said was closer to how Airbnb operates.

Similar to the holiday rental platform, what EE now owns is a "holistic relationship with the customers," she said.

The platform approach also allows the company to simplify behind the scenes: "It will take 10% of the systems that BT has today in order to run fully on a platform model, we're shutting down 90% of our legacy," Mehta stated.

The platform will also allow replacing over 35 legacy billing systems, and will centralize data collection. BT has been using data to personalize user experiences on the new EE platform.

"When you open the app, the app feels different to you. It feels different to me, it feels different to Marc [Allera], it has different offerings. And it's not just about the offerings, it's even the subtleties of how we communicate with you," she said.

Mehta also highlighted the platform's cost benefits, arguing that it offers the lowest possible total cost of ownership. Moreover, the time-to-market for new products is said to be 70% lower with the new platform.

EE's game

Allera, meanwhile, highlighted that 10 million customers have signed up to the EE ID, out of a total of 25 million customers. He added that he expects sign-ups to reach 15 million in the near future.

He highlighted gaming as an important area for the new EE, arguing it is becoming one of the biggest retailers for gaming and gaming products and services in the UK. The company now offers gaming packages, bundling equipment with other services like data. Highlighting the importance of gaming for EE, he noted that it was now the biggest entertainment category globally.

Later, during a panel focusing on telco evolution, the conversation once again turned to platform marketplaces. Vodafone's CTO Scott Petty noted that collaboration between business leaders and technology leaders is crucial to success.

"We're great technologists. We're not very good at commercial constructs, we're not good at pricing, we're not good at distribution strategies, those things that are unbelievably important and being successful in the marketplace," he elaborated. Petty also added that both sides (business and technology) need to learn to form partnerships and work together.

Read more about:

Europe

About the Author(s)

Tereza Krásová

Tereza Krásová

Associate Editor, Light Reading

Associate Editor, Light Reading

See more from Tereza Krásová
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

AT&T chief technology officer Jeremy Legg at TM Forum event in Denmark
Open RAN
AT&T's 'multivendor' open RAN claims smell rotten in DenmarkAT&T's 'multivendor' open RAN claims smell rotten in Denmark
byIain Morris
Jun 19, 2024
5 Min Read
Keynote stage at DTW.
Digital Transformation
New, platform-based EE boasts simpler infrastructure, low TCO: BTNew, platform-based EE boasts simpler infrastructure, low TCO: BT
byTereza Krásová
Jun 19, 2024
3 Min Read
AT&T is shuttering its Community Forums website.
OSS/BSS/CX
AT&T kills community forum website amid price hikesAT&T kills community forum website amid price hikes
byMike Dano
Jun 18, 2024
2 Min Read
IoT Internet of Things technology with connected devices exchanging data on network
IOT
Struggling Sequans suspends its 5G fixed wireless projectStruggling Sequans suspends its 5G fixed wireless project
byMike Dano
Jun 18, 2024
3 Min Read
Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Our Latest Videos

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Advanced Has Enormous Potential, Will Operators Seize the Opportunity?5G Advanced Has Enormous Potential, Will Operators Seize the Opportunity?
NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield speaks at Network X Americas 2024
Digital Divide
NTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEADNTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEAD
Ericsson's Paul Challoner
Open RAN
Ericsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN dealEricsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN deal
GFiber CTO John Keib speaks at Network X Americas in Irving, Texas.
OSS/BSS/CX
GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'
Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas at Network X Americas
Broadband
Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'