Sponsored By

Ericsson, DT tie-up won't quell doubts about network APIsEricsson, DT tie-up won't quell doubts about network APIs

The APIs market looks too small to make a big difference to the telecom industry, and Deutsche Telekom's move raises fresh concerns.

Iain Morris

September 21, 2023

4 Min Read
Abstract image of blocks
Deutsche Telekom is teaming up with Ericsson on network APIs(Source: Deutsche Telekom)

It's almost impossible to attend a telecom event these days and not hear talk of network APIs (or application programming interfaces). The industry's big plan is to come up with standardized versions of APIs for important network features and expose these to the wider world. Developers given access could then produce applications that make better use of the network. So valuable are these features that developers will pay for the privilege.

This, at least, is the logic, and it largely explains why Ericsson spent more than $6 billion two years ago to acquire Vonage, a communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that already dealt in APIs. The Swedish vendor finally has something to show for its efforts, this week revealing that Deutsche Telekom – Europe's biggest operator – is to launch a network APIs marketplace powered by Vonage.

MagentaBusiness API, as it is called, will initially market three APIs. Quality-on-demand, as the name implies, would suit applications that need improved latency or bandwidth. Another API called device status would suit banks and other organizations needing to check on a customer's whereabouts, perhaps to mitigate the risk of credit card fraud. Device location, the third API, would allow a SIM card to be tracked precisely even without GPS availability. That could hold interest for logistics firms monitoring deliveries.

What's still untested is developer willingness to pay for these features. For one thing, any bank's customers are likely to be on multiple networks, not just Deutsche Telekom's. Even if the German telco sticks to standardized APIs defined by CAMARA, an open source project, the bank interested in device status would presumably have to shop with other German telcos as well. Otherwise, how could it check on customers served by Telefónica and Vodafone? A multinational faces the unwelcome prospect of having to sign deals with numerous different networks.

The API middleman

Far better would surely be an arrangement whereby Vonage functions as the commercial intermediary between telcos and developers. Ericsson had previously hinted this would happen, and the Deutsche Telekom deal does not rule it out, but it would now lead to some overlap with the Deutsche Telekom offer. Telcos might also worry about making less money this way.

Unfortunately, the revenue opportunity does not look big enough to make any real difference to the industry, even by Ericsson's assessment. By 2028, says the company in its latest release, the market will be generating more than $20 billion in revenues, according to a forecast from STL Partners on which Ericsson apparently relies. "That's small beer in the context of a $1tn+ telecom industry," said James Crawshaw, a principal analyst for Omdia (a Light Reading sister company), in a LinkedIn post.

On top of this, Deutsche Telekom's MagentaBusiness API seems focused on the relatively small German market. "Most developers are targeting bigger markets like the US and China if not the entire world," said Crawshaw. "So while the DT deal is a good first step Ericsson probably needs to get another 50 MNOs [mobile network operators] on board for this to gain traction."

Ericsson is confident that operators will see "vastly higher revenue opportunities" from new services based on network APIs, but it's unclear how. If a customer paid a developer for an app that came with latency guarantees, there would be no reason to pay the operator for a higher-quality service.

The other problem for Ericsson, as Crawshaw points out, is platform-based competition from the likes of Nokia, Microsoft and Amazon, all of which have also talked about network APIs, not to mention existing platforms like Twilio and Sinch. If multiple platforms offer the same features, Ericsson may have to settle for a much smaller share of the market. Competition could also drive down the prices that developers are charged.

The value of network APIs could soon become apparent with the launch of the Deutsche Telekom marketplace. But there is little sign of investor excitement. Deutsche Telekom's share price barely moved yesterday, when the announcement with Ericsson was made. Ericsson's has nearly halved since it first revealed plans to buy Vonage in November 2021.

In the recent second quarter, Ericsson booked about 4.2 billion Swedish kronor (US$380 million) in revenues from its Global Communications Platform, which houses Vonage, up from SEK3.9 billion ($350 million) in the first. But sales would have to grow astronomically for the telco sector to benefit as well under the revenue-sharing plans previously disclosed to Light Reading.

Ericsson's real interest remain the basestations and network equipment that earned it SEK42.4 billion ($3.8 billion) in revenues during the second quarter. Inventory corrections and a telco spending slowdown in North America have chewed into profits margins at Ericsson, which reported a second-quarter net loss of SEK600 million ($54 million). If it can boost telco-sector revenues through network APIs, network operators are likelier to spend some of that money on Ericsson's latest equipment. No one could accuse Ericsson of not being in it for the long haul.

Read more about:

Europe

About the Author(s)

Iain Morris

Iain Morris

International Editor

Iain Morris joined Light Reading as News Editor at the start of 2015 -- and we mean, right at the start. His friends and family were still singing Auld Lang Syne as Iain started sourcing New Year's Eve UK mobile network congestion statistics. Prior to boosting Light Reading's UK-based editorial team numbers (he is based in London, south of the river), Iain was a successful freelance writer and editor who had been covering the telecoms sector for the past 15 years. His work has appeared in publications including The Economist (classy!) and The Observer, besides a variety of trade and business journals. He was previously the lead telecoms analyst for the Economist Intelligence Unit, and before that worked as a features editor at Telecommunications magazine. Iain started out in telecoms as an editor at consulting and market-research company Analysys (now Analysys Mason).

See more from Iain Morris
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Editor's Choice

Featured Videos

Samsung's Sanjay Kodali on Demand for Fixed Wireless Access and Benefits for MNOs
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)
Samsung's Sanjay Kodali on Demand for Fixed Wireless Access and Benefits for MNOs
Samsung's Sanjay Kodali on Demand for Fixed Wireless Access and Benefits for MNOs

Sep 14, 2023

What's the Story? 'Brainless robots' are smarter than you think
AI & Machine Learning
What's the Story? 'Brainless robots' are smarter than you think
What's the Story? 'Brainless robots' are smarter than you think

Sep 14, 2023

Combined C+L, the attractive way to increase fiber capacity
Cable Technology
Combined C+L, the attractive way to increase fiber capacity
Combined C+L, the attractive way to increase fiber capacity

Sep 13, 2023

400G+ Ultra-high speed development trends
Cable Technology
400G+ Ultra-high speed development trends
400G+ Ultra-high speed development trends

Sep 13, 2023

AI & Machine Learning
What you need to know about the streaming wars
What you need to know about the streaming wars

Sep 8, 2023

Recently Added
Sep 12 - Sep 14, 2023
Tuesday, September 12 & Thursday, September 14, 2023
LEARN MORE