Zayo launches Zeus fiber

LONDON – Zayo announced today the launch of its new Zeus subsea route connecting the UK and continental Europe via access points in Lowestoft, UK and Zandvoort, Netherlands. Zayo engineered Zeus to be the most dense, deeply-buried and robust cable available in the North Sea, and the route includes terrestrial backhaul connectivity to London and Amsterdam.

Zeus was specifically-designed for speed, security and reliability. At 192 fibers, Zeus contains the highest fiber count connecting the UK and mainland Europe. Zayo utilized Ultra Low Loss (ULL) optical fibers, so wavelength throughput on a single channel between London and Amsterdam can reach up to 600G. To meet customers' next-generation bandwidth needs, the network can handle 2,650 Tbps of C Band when at capacity.

Zeus is now the deepest-buried cable in the North Sea, located between 2 and 3 meters under the seabed in comparison with half a meter for existing, outdated cables. The cable is guaranteed to be 100% dual-armored – all the way through the joints – to prevent interference. To ensure an optimal customer experience, Zayo continuously monitors Zeus via OTDR devices for rapid fault identification. In addition, Zayo will be leveraging a 24 X 7 guard vessel to monitor any activity along the path.

As part of the project, the team worked with the Royal Netherlands Navy to detonate a large, 80- year-old explosive that had been left on the seabed since World War II. The team also put sustainability first, working to limit disruption and preserve the ecology of the sea. More on the detonation, as well as the team's process, is available here.

As customers come online on Zeus, Zayo is continuing to augment its European-based NOC to provide customers best-in-class service. At a time when many in the industry are outsourcing essential customer support functions, Zayo is locating this team in its European headquarters, based in central London. Zayo's European team is also preparing to launch a new ULL route connecting Frankfurt to Milan via Zurich, an important route for financial customers.

