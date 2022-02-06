Zayo closes ENA acquisition

BOULDER, Colo. – Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (Zayo) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Education Networks of America (ENA), a leader in providing managed network connectivity, communications and cybersecurity services to K-12 school districts participating in the federally-funded E-Rate program, as well as other public sector customers.

Zayo, known for connecting many of the world’s leading technology and financial services firms, has been serving K-12 customers for six years and is currently powering school districts across several states, including Texas, Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Georgia, California and Arizona. Together, ENA and Zayo will provide education, library, community healthcare and public sector customers with high-quality managed services and exceptional customer care. The acquisition is being funded by Zayo’s recent sustainability-linked first lien term loan ("ESG term loan"), announced last month.

ENA was previously owned by ZMC, a leading investor in and operator of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The acquisition marks another significant milestone in a momentous first half of the year for Zayo, which has included the acquisition of QOS Networks, the addition of Lisa Hook to the board of directors and Zayo’s largest organic network expansion to date.

Click here to read the full press release.

Zayo