Yannis Macheras named CEO of Harmoni Towers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Harmoni Towers ("Harmoni"), a portfolio company of Palistar Capital LP ("Palistar"), an alternative asset manager focused on mission-critical communications infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Yannis Macheras as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Harmoni, effective immediately.

Mr. Macheras was previously CEO of Parallel Infrastructure ("Parallel") and joined Harmoni in November 2022 when Harmoni acquired Parallel. Mr. Macheras is a well-known leader in the telecommunications sector, having held senior roles at various public and private infrastructure companies over the past two decades.

Harmoni is the second largest privately-owned wireless tower owner in the U.S. and one of the nation's most active tower builders, with over 2,000 sites constructed or in development. Harmoni's mission-critical communications infrastructure provides much needed coverage and capacity solutions for a diversified group of mobile network operators and other end-users. Guided by its highly regarded team, Harmoni has established and maintains a robust ecosystem of vendors and partners that deliver carrier-grade solutions across the U.S.

Read the full press release here.

Harmoni Towers