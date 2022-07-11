WIOCC to activate fiber pair on Equiano cable with Ciena

HANOVER, Md. – WIOCC, a leading provider of digital connectivity and infrastructure across Africa, is working with Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) to become the first operator to activate a fiber pair on the new Equiano submarine cable system.

Running a total of 15,000km from Portugal along the African west coast, Equiano will be one of the largest cables serving Africa, with 12 fiber pairs delivering a total of 144Tbps of capacity. WIOCC is a key investor in Equiano, owning a full fiber pair on the system in addition to submarine line terminal equipment (SLTE) from Ciena. Working with Ciena makes it possible for WIOCC to move rapidly in activating and then adding to its capacity to meet expanding demand for connectivity in South Africa, Nigeria and neighboring countries. Spectrum sharing is supported across the network, allowing WIOCC to broaden its service portfolio.

To achieve this, WIOCC is deploying Ciena's GeoMesh Extreme Solution, which leverages the 6500 Reconfigurable Line System (RLS), WaveLogic 5 Extreme coherent optics and Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller. Ciena Services is providing turnkey planning, design and deployment services to ensure project success.

