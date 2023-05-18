Windstream Enterprise launches LAN services

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Windstream Enterprise, a leading IT managed network, security and communications provider, today announced it is now offering Fortinet-based LAN Services as part of its managed service portfolio. This collaboration gives Windstream Enterprise customers new access to seamless network integration, optimized network performance and simpler management — all from a single solution stack.

With LAN Services from Windstream Enterprise, customers can get Secure Cloud Managed Wi-Fi Access Points or Ethernet switches as well as analytics services. Organizations often prioritize Local Area Network (LAN) services when designing their network infrastructure for a multitude of reasons that help business stay up and running, whether that is to prevent network outages, support business growth, keep application versions current and reliable, and avoid service degradation. With Windstream Enterprise LAN Services, powered by Fortinet, customers can leverage a dedicated team of experts to support the configuration, monitoring and maintenance of their network.

As part of LAN Services, clients can utilize Secure WiFi & Analytics to gain expanded visibility, scalability and control of their wireless LAN, leading the way to richer business intelligence into customers' shopping habits and an improvement of employee productivity via advanced analytics and an easier way to manage the solution. Customers also get Cloud-Managed Switches that help connect and streamline wireless access points (WAPs), IP phones, IP cameras, printers and other LAN devices to a wide area network (WAN) — resulting in secure, reliable connections to the Internet. Together, these services are tailored to the unique needs of any industry — whether retail, healthcare or hospitality — so that customers gain the intuitive insights they need to make informed business decisions, advance their IT agility, drive revenue growth and improve end-user experiences.

Today's news expands upon Windstream Enterprise's existing and market-leading cloud-based connectivity and security and compliance portfolio. By combining Windstream Enterprise managed services with Fortinet's secure networking portfolio that provides converged networking and security solutions, customers can achieve a high-performing and integrated network and security from the cloud for reduced branch complexity and a safer end-user environment.

To support network management and full visibility into their LAN Services, customers can take advantage of Windstream Enterprise's award-winning WE Connect portal, which provides complete visibility, management and control of cloud-based services and online dashboards, all via a single pane of glass. For more hands-on support, customers can benefit from ongoing guidance and assistance from a technical service manager when LAN Services are added to SD-WAN and OfficeSuite UC solutions.

