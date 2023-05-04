What's the Story? M&A eyes on DigitalBridge, SES and Intelsat





Mike Dano joins the podcast to discuss DigitalBridge's acquisitions in the digital infrastructure space and why a larger private equity firm might scoop up DigitalBridge. In addition, we discuss mergers and acquisitions within the satellite space such as the potential merger of SES and Intelsat.

For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Potential acquisition of DigitalBridge. (00:57)

DigitalBridge's acquisition of digital infrastructure companies including Zayo and Boingo. (01:44)

Background on DigitalBridge's CEO Marc Ganzi. (03:55)

Why larger private equity firms might be interested in acquiring DigitalBridge. (05:31)

Potential merger of SES and Intelsat worth $10 billion. (06:59)

SES and Intelsat's involvement in C-band spectrum transition. (09:23)

What a potential SES and Intelsat merger could mean for the satellite industry at large. (10:58)

