What's the Story? M&A eyes on DigitalBridge, SES and Intelsat

What's the Story? M&A eyes on DigitalBridge, SES and Intelsat4/5/2023
Mike Dano joins the podcast to discuss DigitalBridge's acquisitions in the digital infrastructure space and why a larger private equity firm might scoop up DigitalBridge. In addition, we discuss mergers and acquisitions within the satellite space such as the potential merger of SES and Intelsat.
For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.
Here are a few topics we covered:
- Potential acquisition of DigitalBridge. (00:57)
- DigitalBridge's acquisition of digital infrastructure companies including Zayo and Boingo. (01:44)
- Background on DigitalBridge's CEO Marc Ganzi. (03:55)
- Why larger private equity firms might be interested in acquiring DigitalBridge. (05:31)
- Potential merger of SES and Intelsat worth $10 billion. (06:59)
- SES and Intelsat's involvement in C-band spectrum transition. (09:23)
- What a potential SES and Intelsat merger could mean for the satellite industry at large. (10:58)
— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading