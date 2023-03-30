Verizon drives $700 million in cost savings for HHS through EIS

WASHINGTON – Verizon Public Sector's $2.5 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task order to modernize data and voice technology across the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is already paying substantial dividends for the federal agency charged with enhancing the health and well-being of all Americans.

The 12-year contract with Verizon, awarded in August 2020, covers all 10 of the agency's operating components, and its Office of the Secretary. The EIS contract vehicle combined separate awards into a single, streamlined contract. The result is a solution that will save HHS an estimated $700 million over the life of the task order, resulting from scale and interactions between data and voice, HHS officials said.

The combining of both voice and data technologies into a single EIS task order, awarded to Verizon by HHS, has also been credited by leaders in the federal government as a model for success that can be emulated by other federal entities participating in the EIS program.

