Verizon awarded over $400M modernization contract with FBI

WASHINGTON – Verizon Public Sector today announced an over $400 million Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task order with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to help the agency meet increasing demands for data bandwidth around the globe successfully.

Verizon's EIS task order with the FBI includes 24/7 direct access to Verizon's IT development team to address critical problems or discuss potential system enhancements, enabling the FBI to support a wide range of applications, such as cloud computing, video and imaging transmissions, and data applications that drive demand for dynamic bandwidth capacity.

As part of the EIS task order, the Verizon Public Sector team will integrate mission-critical technologies and processes into the FBI's existing IT infrastructure to meet the agency's specific service requirements and to help ensure maximum network availability and continuity of services at key FBI locations.

From ethernet access capabilities and a resilient global Virtual Private Network Services (VPNS) with a Verizon 4G LTE and 5G Nationwide cellular fixed wireless access arrangement, the FBI will benefit from faster speeds with low latency, enabling the move to wireless connections provisioned on-demand for faster deployment at FBI locations, and support for high-speed connectivity for FBI agents working in the field.

Read the full press release here.

