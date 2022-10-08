TPG reaches new speeds with Adtran Gfast fiber extension portfolio

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Adtran, Inc., the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced that TPG Telecom Group (TPG) is leveraging the Adtran second generation Gigabit Gfast fiber extension portfolio to upgrade existing broadband services to Gigabit speeds and attract new subscribers. Adtran is enabling TPG to rapidly roll out Gigabit broadband services to more than 230,000 premises and over 2,000 buildings across Eastern Australia.

TPG is Australia's second-largest telecommunications provider with a large footprint of both single- and multiple-dwelling locations that were connected by VDSL technology. The service provider wanted to offer Gigabit services to these existing subscribers as well as everyone else in its DSL services footprint. TPG is the first major telco in Australia to deploy Gfast and it selected Adtran's latest Gfast technology to rapidly launch fast, competitive broadband service speeds that are 10 times faster than similar services offered by competitors in the region.

The Adtran second-generation Gfast fiber extension solution makes it easier to connect hard-to-reach urban and rural locations with Gigabit services by using existing in-building copper or coax wiring to access customers. Adtran's unique, patented Gfast VDSL coexistence technology enables Gfast-based services to uniquely support the delivery of symmetric and asymmetric Gigabit speeds even when delivered in coexistence with legacy VDSL2 services. As a result, TPG can rapidly upgrade DSL customers to Gigabit services while allowing others to remain using their DSL services. Gfast technology pairs with Fiber-to-the-Building deployment architecture to speed time-to-market, eliminate resident disruption and lower the cost per Gigabit broadband connection.

Read the full press release here.

