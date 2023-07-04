The Notebook Dump: T-Mobile attempts to make baseball less boring





In this podcast, Jeff Baumgartner, Mike Dano, Nicole Ferraro, Phil Harvey and Kelsey Ziser discuss a new bill that could stall BEAD funding, and how Aira Technologies is attempting to improve energy efficiency in the RAN. In addition, we discuss Charter's latest public statements about broadband data caps, and T-Mobile's partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB). Hear about all this and more in The Notebook Dump for the week ending April 7.

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few things covered in this podcast:

Light Reading's Leading Lights Awards will start accepting entries for the 2023 contest in ten days, on April 17, and we'll announce winners the day before MWC Las Vegas (00:37)

New bill could stall BEAD funding distribution (01:22)

Aira Technologies CEO joined the podcast this week to discuss intelligent RAN (05:33)

Charter's latest public statements about broadband data caps (09:42)

Details on T-Mobile's long-term deal with the MLB (16:05)

Flash poll: Does anyone still watch live TV and, if so, which programs? (24:36)

The stories covered include:

