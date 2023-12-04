Tessco in $161M merger with private equity and GetWireless

HUNT VALLEY, Md. – TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED (NASDAQ: TESS), ("Tessco" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company has entered into a definitive merger agreement with entities affiliated with Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital, which also own Alliance Corporation ("Alliance"), a value-added distributor of equipment for the wireless industry, and GetWireless, LLC ("GetWireless"), a value-added distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things (IoT). Under the terms of the merger agreement, all outstanding shares of Company common stock will be acquired for $9.00 in cash, resulting in a Company enterprise value of approximately $161.4 million.

The merger, which has been unanimously approved by Tessco's board of directors, reflects a premium of approximately 91% to the closing price of the last trading day prior to the date of this announcement and a premium of approximately 97% to Tessco's 30-day volume-weighted average stock price as of April 11, 2023.

The merger is expected to close in the third calendar quarter of 2023, subject to the approval of Tessco's shareholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Following the closing of the transaction, Tessco will maintain its facilities in Hunt Valley and Timonium, Maryland and in Reno, Nevada, as well as broaden its facility footprint, product offering, and value-added capabilities by partnering with Alliance and GetWireless to create a leading value-added telecommunications distributor in North America.

"This deal is a win for Tessco shareholders and our customers," said Sandip Mukerjee, Tessco's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The transaction price and premium reflect the success of our considerable turnaround efforts over the past three years, as well as Tessco's current growth trajectory. Moreover, our customers will benefit from a greater breadth of products and service options as we team with two companies that are true leaders in serving the wireless industry, and that share our commitment to innovation and customer service."

"We are excited about the prospects for partnering with Tessco, given its first-rate management team, technical competency, strong supplier relationships, and fantastic partnerships in the carrier and value-added reseller and integrator markets," said Ron Moss, CEO of Alliance. "We look forward to continuing to serve the growing and increasingly complex needs of the wireless telecommunications industry and providing our customers with a comprehensive portfolio of the highest quality products and services."

William Blair & Company L.L.C. is serving as Tessco's exclusive financial advisor, and Ballard Spahr LLP is acting as the Company's legal counsel. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, DLA, and Harter Secrest & Emery LLP are serving as legal counsel to Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital.

Read the press release here.

TESSCO