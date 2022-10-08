Smart NICs to drive ethernet adapter market to $5B by 2026, says Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center industries, we predict the Ethernet Controller and Adapter market to reach $5 Billion in 2026, with Smart NICs contributing significantly to the growth. Server network connectivity will transition to higher speeds, with 100 Gbps and higher-speed ports accounting for 44 percent of the shipments in five years.

Additional highlights from the July 2022 Ethernet Adapter and Smart NIC 5-Year forecast report include:

Total Ethernet Controller and Adapter market revenue is forecast to grow 10 percent by 2026.

100 and 200 Gbps will be the dominant server port speeds for the Top 4 US Cloud SPs—Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft—over the next five years.

Smart NIC revenues are projected to grow at a 21 percent compound annual growth rate over five years, compared to 5 percent growth for traditional NICs.

About the Reports

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Adapter & Smart NIC 5-Year Forecast report provides a complete, in-depth analysis of the market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue; average selling prices; and unit and port shipments by speed (1/10/25/40/50/100/200 Gbps) for Ethernet controllers and adapters. The report also covers Smart NIC controllers and adapters. To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected]

Read the full press release here.

Dell'Oro