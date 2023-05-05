Ronald Bizick to be the new CEO at Vertical Bridge

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Vertical Bridge REIT, LLC ("Vertical Bridge") the largest private owner and operator of communications infrastructure in the United States, today announced the appointment of Ronald G. Bizick, II as President and Chief Executive Officer effective May 2, 2023. Mr. Bizick has served as President and Chief Operating Officer since joining the Company in March 2022. Current CEO and Co-Founder Alex Gellman will become Executive Chairman and remain active in steering the strategy and investments of the Company.

As President and CEO, Mr. Bizick will oversee the firm's day-to-day operations as well as overall strategy and growth initiatives, working alongside the Vertical Bridge senior leadership team to support customers and their buildout of 5G infrastructure and emerging technologies.

Mr. Bizick brings 34 years of telecommunications infrastructure experience to the role of President & CEO of Vertical Bridge. He previously co-founded and served as CEO of Tarpon Towers, LLC which develops, acquires, and manages wireless communication sites throughout the United States. He also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Global Signal, Inc., a former NYSE-listed company. The company completed a successful IPO, acquired nearly $2 billion in tower assets, raised over $2.2 billion in mortgage-backed securitizations, and tripled its portfolio from 3,500 to over 11,000 owned and managed communication sites in less than 4 years. Prior to Global Signal, Mr. Bizick was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of SBA Communications, a start-up that grew into a nationwide publicly traded company during his tenure.

