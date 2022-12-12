Ribbon appoints Channel UC as partner and distributor for Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams

SYDNEY – Ribbon Communications Inc.(Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has appointed Channel UC as a partner and distributor in Australia and New Zealand. The agreement covers Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, and both appliance and software-based Session Border Controllers.

Ribbon Connect is a cloud-based service that securely connects new or existing phone lines, numbers and calling plans to Microsoft Teams. The solution is delivered on a per-user, per seat basis, and adds "dial tone" to Microsoft Teams deployments making it easy to place and receive business phone calls, turning Teams into the office phone system. Ribbon Connect streamlines the installation process for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, eliminating the need to manage any on premise SBC hardware infrastructure.

