Patrick Halley to replace Adelstein at WIA

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA) today named communications policy veteran and association leader Patrick Halley as the organization's incoming President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1, 2022.

Halley joins WIA from USTelecom – The Broadband Association where he serves as Senior Vice President of Policy & Advocacy and General Counsel and leads the association's policy development and advocacy efforts before the White House, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and other regulatory agencies, courts, and in state capitals.

Throughout his career, Halley has been at the forefront of policy debates to bring next generation broadband connectivity to all Americans. Most recently at USTelecom, Halley shaped several major U.S. communications policy initiatives, including the broadband title of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), its ongoing implementation, and a data-driven national broadband mapping initiative. He spearheaded efforts to modernize the nation's communications policies and oversaw the expansion of USTelecom's Industry Traceback Group, the FCC's registered consortium to fight illegal robocalls.

Prior to USTelecom, Halley was a partner at communications law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP (WBK) and was Executive Director of the Next Generation 911 Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to accelerating the transition to next generation 911. He previously served in a number of senior roles at the FCC, including as a legal advisor to an FCC Chairman and two Wireline Competition Bureau Chiefs, as Associate Chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau, and as acting Director of the Office of Legislative Affairs. While at the FCC, Halley worked to bring the agency's universal service programs into the broadband era and addressed numerous emerging technology transition and competition policy issues.

The appointment of Halley is a result of a national search for WIA's next leader conducted by the executive search firm Odgers Berndtson.

