PalmettoLink uses Calix tech to cut subscriber turn-up times 83%

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that PalmettoLink has capitalized on the Calix Intelligent Access EDGE™ platform to turn up subscribers dramatically faster after launching its new 10G XGS-PON software-defined network. South Carolina-based PalmettoLink is a broadband partnership between Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative (PRTC) and Palmetto Electric Cooperative. Powered by the Network Innovation Platform (AXOS®), PalmettoLink has reduced subscriber turn-up times by an average of 83 percent. This is allowing them to serve their communities sooner than projected without the need to hire additional installers, keeping projected OPEX down.

PRTC and Palmetto Electric Cooperative are uniquely positioned to deliver high-speed fiber broadband services to their rural subscribers through their partnership. Both cooperatives were born of the need for services in rural areas ignored by larger, investor-owned companies. The PalmettoLink broadband fiber network provides subscribers with access to advanced services including telehealth, online education, economic development opportunities, and more.

With Intelligent Access EDGE, PalmettoLink has been able to:

Accelerate subscriber turn-ups by 83 percent with the Network Innovation Platform and E7-2 Intelligent Modular System. The E7-2 Intelligent Modular System offers support for automated network service provisioning via the AXOS SMx Connector. AXOS SMx simplifies ONT service activation, dramatically reducing the time required to install and turn up new services.

Deliver critical services with zero downtime thanks to the Network Innovation Platform. The Intelligent Access EDGE platform features hardware independence and stateful operations capabilities. These features assure PalmettoLink customers that critical services will remain operational even during maintenance and upgrades.

Reduce integration timelines from months to days with AXOS Sandbox. Consistent software integrations simplify network operations and greatly reduce OSS/BSS system integration time. With AXOS Sandbox, PalmettoLink can leverage a common model to reduce integration times. They can also test and evaluate new software and API integrations within a virtual environment—virtually anywhere and anytime.

PRTC has served the South Carolina Lowcountry since 1951. PRTC serves more than 13,000-plus access lines in nine counties through a completely digital host-remote, all private line network with six exchanges. Formed in 1940, Palmetto Electric Cooperative offers innovative programs to more than 75,000 customers.

