Oteglobe selects Infinera's ICE6 for Its Pan-European network

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that OTEGLOBE, a leading wholesale carrier in the southeastern Europe region, selected Infinera's ICE6 800G coherent solution for its pan-European network. By deploying Infinera's ICE6, OTEGLOBE will double capacity in selected parts of its diverse terrestrial backbone network and offer new 400 GbE services to its customers.

OTEGLOBE's pan-European network, with more than 21,000 km of fiber, spans Greece, the Balkans, Italy, and Eastern and Western Europe, and connects to major European gateways over multiple diverse fiber routes to offer unparalleled and seamless connectivity throughout the region. With Infinera's ICE6 solution on the GX G42 Compact Modular Platform deployed on this pan-European backbone, OTEGLOBE benefits from new high-performance, high-speed transmission capacity and increased cost efficiencies.

Infinera and OTEGLOBE also achieved a notable performance accomplishment leveraging Infinera's ICE6 solution on OTEGLOBE's resilient submarine route. Infinera's ICE6 successfully delivered up to 16.4T of capacity over OTEGLOBE's two unrepeatered submarine cables between Greece and Italy, each spanning approximately 350 km, which is 60% more capacity than currently available. This submarine route is a key part of OTEGLOBE's network and increasing capacity on this segment is vital.

