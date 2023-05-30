Omdia survey of quantum computing adopters signals positive outlook for vendors

LONDON – Quantum computing (QC) vendors face a long and challenging road to large scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers. Especially when macroeconomic conditions worsen, and fears of a "quantum winter" increase, vendors need fortitude – and plenty of capital – to keep momentum. Based on results from a QC commercial adopter survey that Omdia fielded in April 2023, vendors have cause for some optimism.

Commercial adopters of QC are willing to invest significantly, even in the short term, to explore uses for the technology. Fifty percent of respondents surveyed by Omdia in April 2023 reported their organizations had committed between $1m and $5m in annual budget for QC. Meanwhile, 33% of respondents reported budgets of between $250,000 and $1m, and 13% cited budgets beyond $5m per year.

Respondents also view QC vendors as primary sources of information about the technology. Vendors topped the list of primary sources, ahead of academic research, conference attendance, media sources, and webinars.

At the same time, respondents worry about the lack of sufficient internal expertise with QC technology within their organizations and are concerned that QC technology is simply too complex. These were the top two challenges cited by respondents, ahead of factors such as QC technology being too immature.

Omdia published the results of its survey in May 2023. The survey drew 271 responses from current commercial adopters of QC technology from companies based in the US, Germany, and China.

