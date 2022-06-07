Nokia supports REN in building network with DWDM/OTN technology

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia has today announced its first optical switch deal in Portugal. Redes Energeticas Nacionais (REN), the Portuguese Transmission System Operator (TSO), renewed its optical transport network using using Nokia packet DWDM/OTN technology, within its telecommunications network transformation program.

REN's optical transport layer connects more than 25 gas and electrical substations with 1,600 km of optical fiber around the entire country. Nokia's DWDM/OTN solution supports network slicing to guarantee capacity and latency for operational communications services up to 100 Gigabit Ethernet speeds, ensuring a high capacity long-haul transmission layer in REN´s private telecommunications network.

The deal follows the successful 2018 implementation of the Nokia DWDM/OTN technology for datacentre interconnection.

