Nokia modernizes microwave transport network in Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY – Nokia today announced that Mada Communications (Mada), a telecommunications service provider offering enterprise solutions and services, will deploy its award-winning Wavence microwave solutions. This will modernize Mada's transport network and offer enhanced experiences to its customers in Kuwait.

Under the deal, Nokia will replace Mada's existing transport network with Nokia Wavence microwave solutions. In addition to boosting network performance, this will help Mada simplify their network operations and improve network economics. Mada will benefit from a seamless installation and lower transport network power consumption.

Nokia's Wavence microwave portfolio includes innovative, compact, high-capacity ultra-broadband transceivers, designed to support service providers by providing superior quality wireless backhaul connectivity with high availability and reliability. Wavence products support the evolution of both backhaul and fronthaul with multi-gigabit capacity, low-latency characteristics and industry-leading RF output power for deployment flexibility.

