Nokia, Innventure to commercialize Nokia Bell Labs' high-performance cooling technology

ESPOO, Finland & ORLANDO, Fla. – Nokia and Innventure announced plans to commercialize high-performance cooling technology developed by Nokia Bell Labs for data centers and mobile network equipment. Innventure has established a new company, Accelsius, which has acquired the rights to the cooling technology from Nokia and will be responsible for its further development and commercialization.

The groundbreaking, scalable cooling technology provides cooling direct to the chip or other heat sources. A passive two-stage coolant circulation process enables reliable, energy efficient heat transfer and dissipation from high density heat sources, without using pumps. The simple to install, energy efficient and compact cooling solution is adaptable for a broad range of critical electronic equipment and can be deployed at any scale, from a single server to large data centers.

The collaboration between Nokia and Innventure follows the announcement in 2019 that the two companies would work together to commercialize Nokia's technology and intellectual property in areas beyond Nokia's core business.

Read the full press release here.

