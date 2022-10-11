Nokia completes 600G C band + 400G L band WDM trial

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced the completion of a successful field trial of C+L band WDM optical line system with Philippine mobile operator, Globe Telecom. The trial demonstrated operation of Nokia's innovative PSE-Vs chipset, transmitting a 600Gb/s channel in the C-band and a 400Gb/s channel in the L-band on Globe's live optical network. This trial lays the foundation for Globe's future growth to meet the needs of low-latency and high-capacity traffic demands for 100G and 400G services.

Nokia C+L band solution doubles the capacity of Globe's existing national backbone network using Nokia's 1830 Photonic Service Switch platform. By operating 600Gb/s over 100GHz channel spacing in C band and 400Gb/s over 75GHz channel spacing in L band, Globe will be able to scale total network capacity to 54.4T over C+L band. In addition, the existing C band system in the Globe network can be seamlessly updated to C+L band system by adding L band components, which was successfully demonstrated in the live trial as well.

The trial was successfully demonstrated using one of Globe's backbone networks between the Tarlac and Cabanatuan segment, located in the Northern Luzon part of the Philippines. The network will connect all major cities, large data centers and global network hubs in the Philippines. Multi-terabit capacity will support evolution to 5G mobile, growing consumer demand for online video and internet usage while enabling the increasing deployment of cloud applications through the most robust and modern network in the market and allowing the connection of customers at speeds up to 400Gbit/s.

