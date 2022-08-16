Nokia and Telekom Serbia/MTEL verify 600Gbit/s optical network over 600km

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced the successful testing of a 600Gbit/s line rate on Telekom Serbia and MTEL's optical transport network over a distance of 600km between Banja Luka and Belgrade. The test utilized Nokia 1830 Photonic Service Switch (PSS), powered by its PSE-Vs chipset, and laid the foundation for future growth to meet the needs of low latency, high-capacity traffic demands enabling the transport of 100GE and 400GE services

In addition to long range city to city connections, Telekom Serbia will deploy the 1830 PSS family equipment (PSS-16 and PSS-8x) in two new regional rings to provide next generation, highly scalable networks based on wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) for the needs of its residential and business customers.

In the trial over MTEL-Telekom Serbia live traffic network, Nokia demonstrated 600Gbit/s line performance over a 600km path consisting in 6 spans, through C-F ROADM nodes. By operating over spectrally efficient 100GHz WDM channels, Telekom Serbia and MTEL will be able to maximize capacity, performance, and operational efficiency while lowering network TCO.

