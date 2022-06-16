MSAR selects Ciena to build 'Digital Super Highway Network' in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – MSA Resources Sdn Bhd (MSAR), a telecommunications infrastructure provider based in Peninsular Malaysia, has selected Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) to help build its Digital Super Highway Network. MSAR will leverage Ciena's 6500, WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optics, and Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller to reach data transmission speeds of 800Gb/s line rate and total network capacity of 33.6Tb/s per fiber pair.

With more than two decades of experience in the telecommunications sector in Malaysia, MSAR is building the foundation upon which upcoming technologies such as 5G can be implemented, including connecting key data centres, submarine cable landing stations and international borders through its fiber optic networks. To meet the goals of global hyperscalers for faster speeds, better reachability, and increasing need for data capacity, MSAR is teaming up with Ciena to capitalize on its new fiber network to increase efficiencies and create a super resilient and scalable network.

Together with CommVerge Solutions, a leading technology and business solutions integrator, MSAR is set to deploy Ciena's WL5e programmable 800G transponder platform, enabling the speedy transfer of large amounts of data over a resilient and software configurable network. WL5e provides a step-function improvement in network performance and economic benefits, doubling wavelength capacity and halving space or power requirements compared to previous technology generations, enabling MSAR to deliver best-in-class connectivity in a cost-efficient and environmentally friendly manner.

Ciena's MCP domain controller can also provide MSAR with analytical insights to optimize network performance, automatically enhancing the digital experience for consumers at any time, even during peak periods.

Read the full press release here.

