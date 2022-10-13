MEPSO selects Ribbon to modernize its infrastructure

PLANO, Texas – Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP Optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that it has been awarded MEPSO's network modernization project in conjunction with local partner Infosoft Systems.

According to MEPSO: "Our primary mission is to provide a reliable source of electricity to both large industrial customers and to the low voltage grids serving end-users throughout Macedonia, but reducing emissions in order to protect the environment is also a critical operational mandate. This requires a network with high levels of automation and intelligence to deliver the necessary information and controls. Working with Ribbon and Infosoft affords us the ability to reduce emissions, offer new services and improve maintenance, safety and security."

The project leverages Ribbon's Neptune, Apollo and Lightsoft solutions portfolio and expertise to deliver MEPSO with the state-of-the-art IP routing, packet transport, optical networking and end-to-end network management they require to modernize their network.

Read the full press release here.

