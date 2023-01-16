Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Digital Infrastructure

Meet the investors betting $20M on DeWi

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Salvador Gala​ is the co-founder of Escape Velocity Ventures, and he's all-in on DeWi.

"We'll return 0x or 10x. There's not much in between," Gala told Light Reading.

But Gala has plenty of time to figure out which way that might break. He said his firm, Escape Velocity Ventures, has raised $20 million to invest in and around the decentralized wireless (DeWi) sector, and he expects it'll take the company three-to-five years to invest that full amount. He said he doesn't need to provide his financiers with a possible return for another 10-12 years.

Nonetheless, the clock is definitely ticking. "We're super excited about what we're seeing," he said. "If we succeed, there will be better connectivity infrastructure around the world, and it will be done in a decentralized way."

The ante

Gala got his start in the investment world at Ribbit, where he spent time in the cryptocurrency space. There he met his Escape Velocity Ventures partner, Mahesh Ramakrishnan, who was working at Apollo Global Management's Private Equity business at the time. The two hit it off, but bemoaned the struggles of the crypto market throughout 2020 and 2021.

(Source: Artur Marciniec/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Artur Marciniec/Alamy Stock Photo)

And then came Helium. The company is essentially the original DeWi player, having proven the model with its massive LoRa wireless network for the Internet of Things. Helium's incredible progress – it now counts almost a million LoRa transmission sites – inspired Gala and Ramakrishnan in early 2022 to focus on the nascent but potentially disruptive DeWi market. That's when they founded Escape Velocity Ventures with funding from the founders of companies like Ribbit, Fortress, Thrive, Endurance, Zigg, Brewer Lane, CMT Digital, Framework, Castle Island, Multicoin and Lattice.

DeWi is essentially an offshoot of the core crypto market because it uses cryptocurrency to reward people for deploying wireless network infrastructure. Today, Helium is working to pivot its early LoRa success into other wireless networking technologies including 5G. But it has recently suffered significant criticism for failing to generate much demand for its massive LoRa network.

Showing your cards

Gala said his firm has so far invested a total of $1.5 million across Andrena (a wireless Internet service provider), XNET (a company building a DeWi ecosystem) and MachineFi (which shifts the DeWi model onto robots and other machines).

Gala said his investments can take a variety of forms, from direct injections of cash to the purchase of a particular company's cryptocurrency. He also said he's spreading his investments across the space and isn't necessarily focused on decentralized wireless exclusively.

So what does Gala think of Helium and the overall DeWi trend, now that he's roughly a year into his project? Helium "is really an early stage project," he said, adding that Helium has a massive financial warchest and still has an opportunity to upend the telecom market with its unique approach at some point in the future. He said he expects 5G offloading – where big operators use DeWi networks to bolster their own operations – to be an early driver in the DeWi space.

But he also added that "it's silly to think that one company [like Helium] can take it all" in the DeWi market. He said that if the DeWi concept, in general, takes off in the US and globally, there will be plenty of investment opportunities beyond Helium.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
WWT’s Converged Edge Platform
Gaming, Entertainment, Media and Metaverse (GEMM) - WWT and Intel
Reimagining Audacy's Digital Future in the Age of Streaming
How Gaming, Entertainment, and Media Companies Can Create Extraordinary Immersive Experiences
Introducing Immersive Experience (IX)
Blog - Futureproof your residential broadband network, without a crystal ball
Blog - Beyond broadband: Monetizing your fiber investments
5G Core Networks Operator Survey
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
February 7, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 1
February 9, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium - Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE