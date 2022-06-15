Media Commerce picks Ciena's 800G technology to build backbone in Colombia

HANOVER, Md. – Media Commerce, a telecommunications operator located in Colombia, has rolled out a new high-speed network using Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optical technology, which is designed to support up to 800Gb/s capacity per channel across terrestrial and submarine applications. This robust network, providing connectivity services across more than 300 towns that represent 87% of the national GDP, helps Media Commerce stay ahead of the country's growing demand for bandwidth-consuming services like streaming video and cloud-based applications.

One of the most critical features of the new network is its ultra-low latency, made possible by WL5e's extended reach performance. This translates into greater scalability and transport speeds, as well as improved resiliency and performance.

Media Commerce has deployed a programmable infrastructure based on Ciena's 6500 Packet-Optical platform with high-capacity WL5e and WaveLogic Ai transponders and a 6500 flexible grid ROADM line system. Ciena's Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) provides network management, and PinPoint OTDR is utilized to monitor and localize potential trouble spots, reduce the risk of outages and accelerate repair times while creating a simpler and automated operation.

