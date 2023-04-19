Lumen takes on massive internet traffic growth with 400G IP transit ports

DENVER – Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) continues to make big investments in its network. First was the expansion of its U.S. intercity dark fiber network, then the build out of its 400G wavelength network in the U.S. and Europe. Now, Lumen is one of the first global providers to launch 400G IP transit ports across its Tier 1 internet backbone network in the U.S. and EMEA. This powers businesses, hyperscalers and content providers with ultra-high bandwidth connections to efficiently support the massive IP transit needs of today's internet-centered world.

Why it Matters:

Lumen's AS3356 network is the number one peered network in the world based on data from CAIDA.org. Traffic on this network grew 38% year-over-year (YoY) in 2021 and 16% YoY in 2022.

Expanding Lumen® High Speed IP (HSIP) Service offering with 400G ports provides a more efficient way for content providers, hyperscalers, ISPs, as well as wholesale and gaming companies to support the growing bandwidth demands of their customers.

It simplifies and reduces the need to bundle and manage multiple lower bandwidth ports.

Availability:

Lumen HSIP Service with 400G ports is currently available in eight markets. Lumen is aggressively expanding this capability in at least twelve additional major markets throughout the U.S. and EMEA in 2023, with continued expansions in 2024.

Read the full press release here.

