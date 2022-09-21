Lumen invests in its sixth on-net subsea route across the Atlantic

DENVER – One year after Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) established a new subsea fiber route between the U.S. and France, the company is again significantly increasing network capacity and diversity. Lumen is now investing in a fiber pair on Grace Hopper, a subsea cable system spearheaded by Google, between New York and Bude, Cornwall in the U.K. The Grace Hopper system will use Lumen landing station and infrastructure services at both locations.

Experience, diversity and scalability

Lumen has owned and operated global subsea networks for more than 20 years.

The company has a comprehensive trans-Atlantic subsea portfolio with six on-net diverse fiber routes, including Dunant, a Google subsea system. Dunant connects Virginia Beach in the U.S. with Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez on the French Atlantic coast. Lumen has an on-net route utilizing Dunant between Richmond, Virginia and Paris, France.

Global businesses and wholesale providers will have access to secure, diverse trans-Atlantic network options connecting to Lumen's global 450,000 route fiber mile network.

The Wavelength capacity Lumen will offer on the Grace Hopper subsea cable can be scaled to meet increased customer demands for years to come while also supporting Lumen's own IP, Voice, and CDN networks.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, data flows are the lifeblood of the U.S.- Europe trade and investment partnership, with more data flowing between the two continents than anywhere else in the world. Data flows are essential to small and large businesses and support global financial systems, medical research, cybersecurity efforts, and burgeoning global demands for high quality content.

Lumen is taking orders now on Grace Hopper which will be active and ready to deliver services in October.

Read the full press release here.

Lumen